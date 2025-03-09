Amore is an energetic, loving dog who loves to jump, play and receive affection from people. Amore came to Midcoast Humane all the way from Puerto Rico and is ready to find a home as the only animal. She loves to be with her people and going on adventures. She is 4 years old, a mixed breed of medium size (36 pounds), tan/black in color and is spayed. If you are interested in meeting Amore, please come visit during open hours.

