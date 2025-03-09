I love watching kids get on and off the bus. In the morning, they’re ready to tackle whatever challenges the day brings. Hours later, they return home with a sense of accomplishment after a day of learning.

If your student rides the bus, you know how challenging it can be to get to the pick-up spot on time —especially during a Maine winter or when juggling the demands of work. Many parents and students wait at the end of a long driveway, braving snow, ice and freezing temperatures, hoping the bus arrives on schedule. Standing out in the bitter cold or heavy rain is a tough way to start the day, making an already hectic morning even more stressful.

Fortunately, the Brunswick School Department can help. Last year, we incorporated a new GPS and communications app, BusRight, that provides real-time updates for parents. With the free BusRight app, you’ll know the bus’s location and estimated arrival time, whether the destination is school or the end of your driveway. BusRight also sends alerts if traffic or other factors cause a delay.

The information refreshes every two seconds, ensuring you see the most current information, and aligns with our ongoing commitment to transparency.

Michelle Caron, our director of transportation, is excited about BusRight.

“It’s big. You can track packages and pizza delivery, and now we know where our students are. It’s very helpful,” she said.

Michelle’s office regularly receives inquiries when a bus is running late, but BusRight gives parents (and older students) that information on their mobile devices, eliminating the need to call.

In addition to its many benefits for parents, BusRight is an excellent resource for our transportation team, which carries an average of 2,030 riders daily on 31 buses.

BusRight helps build and adjust routes, tells us where buses are and monitors the vehicles’ speed. If a route is slowed by construction or a fallen tree, BusRight easily reroutes buses. A tablet on the bus or van provides hands-free directions for drivers, something that’s especially helpful when bringing a team to a remote game or transporting a class on a field trip.

What does this have to do with Disney World? If you’ve been to the park, you know Disney prioritizes the entire experience, from arrival to departure. They focus on reducing stress and making logistics seamless — just like BusRight does for school transportation. For example, rather than using generic lot numbers, Disney labels parking areas with character names so kids (and parents) can easily remember where they parked. Similarly, BusRight enhances the school bus experience by providing real-time tracking and updates, ensuring families feel informed, prepared and less stressed about pick-up and drop-off — just like Disney makes navigating the park effortless.

Disney knows that a bad experience in the parking lot can sour what was a wonderful day. Similarly, improved communications about bus pickup and drop off — and knowing that your student arrived safely — reduces stress and offers you peace of mind.

BusRight is available on Google Play and the Apple Store.

Phillip Potenziano is superintendent of Brunswick schools.

