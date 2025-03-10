On Feb. 6, Lisbon Community Federal Credit Union donated $1,500 to Bowdoin Community Cares Association to support the purchase of an electric vehicle fire suppression blanket for the Bowdoin Fire Department. This essential safety equipment will help first responders manage electric vehicle fires more effectively, enhancing safety for both emergency personnel and the community.

With the growing number of electric vehicles on the road, fire departments nationwide are adapting to new fire suppression challenges. EV fires burn hotter and longer than traditional vehicle fires, requiring specialized equipment to contain them efficiently. The new EV fire blanket, funded through this donation, is designed to quickly smother and isolate high-intensity fires, limiting damage and improving firefighter safety.

“With our limited resources, this donation for an EV blanket is a huge lifesaver for us,” Thomas Garrepy, Bowdoin Fire chief, said in a prepared release. “This will allow Bowdoin Fire Department to lend mutual aid to other local fire departments and therefore have an impact on the greater community, not just the town of Bowdoin.”

Bowdoin Community Cares Association, a local nonprofit dedicated to assisting community members and supporting first responders, facilitated the purchase of this critical safety tool. The Bowdoin Fire Department now joins the growing number of fire departments nationwide equipped with EV fire blankets to address emerging safety challenges.

“Supporting our local emergency responders is an important part of our commitment to the community,” said Shiloh Hagerman, vice president of lending at Lisbon Community Federal Credit Union. “We’re grateful for the dedication of Bowdoin Community Cares Association and the Bowdoin Fire Department, and we’re proud to contribute to their efforts to keep our community safe.”

For more information about Bowdoin Community Cares Association and its commitment to community support, visit the group’s Facebook page.

