With St. Patrick’s Day coming up, I’m remembering the homey suppers I’ve enjoyed in the Land of Green and wanted to recreate one for you. Irish food is satisfying fare that some would consider to be quite plain. However, this supper not only reminds me of my heritage but also of how delicious a meal can be when we focus on the basics.

Pork chops with applesauce might not be something that comes to mind for a St. Patrick’s Day dinner, but trust me on this. A simple pork chop served with pan juices and a side of applesauce (with potatoes, of course) is a typical meal served across the pond.

Homemade applesauce has been a kitchen staple my entire life and I thought everyone knew how to make it until a friend asked me recently for “my recipe.”

Delicious warm or chilled, applesauce is one of my favorite comfort foods throughout the entire year. I prefer using Cortland apples, with McIntosh or Granny Smiths as my second choice. Just use your personal favorites, then adjust the cooking time for the consistency you like best and add the amount of cinnamon that you see fit. (Adding sugar is usually not necessary.)

The buttery pound cake can be served for dessert or you can follow the example of the Irish and put the kettle on around 2 p.m. or so for “tea and a slice.”

Those of you who have been to Ireland know that the lovely tradition of stopping by the local tearoom for a “cuppa and slice of the day” can really shore a person up and keep you going until it’s time to get on to the local pub for a pint.

Meditatively embrace this cake-making method for a luscious result. Having the butter and eggs at room temperature for just an hour is important as it affects the cake’s texture. Serve with whipped cream and fresh berries if you like, but truly, this cake needs no further adornment.

Seared Pork Chops

• 4 (1 1/2- to 2-inch thick) bone-in pork chops

• Salt and pepper to taste

• 3 tablespoons each olive oil and butter

Allow the chops to be at room temperature for about 20 minutes prior to cooking to ensure they will sear evenly.

Place oil and butter in a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Season chops and place in the skillet when butter begins to foam. Sear for 5 minutes, then flip the chops and continue cooking on the second side for 10 minutes. Flip them again and cook 5 minutes more. With thinner chops, reduce the cooking time. (For 1-inch chops, sear 5 minutes on each side.)

Remove the chops to a plate to rest for 5 minutes. Yield: 4 servings

Chunky Applesauce

• 8 large apples, peeled and quartered

• Cinnamon, to taste

Place apple slices in a large saucepan with a tight-fitting lid and cook over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, for 15-20 minutes or until apples are softened and can be broken up with a spoon.

Remove from heat and stir in and cinnamon. Yield: 6-8 servings

The Pound Cake

• 2 sticks unsalted butter, at room temperature for one hour

• 1 1/4 cup sugar

• 4 extra-large eggs, at room temperature

• 2 tablespoons honey

• 2 teaspoons vanilla

• 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

• 2 cups cake flour

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt

• 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

• Powdered sugar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter the bottom of an 8.5-by-4.5-by-2.5-inch glass loaf pan then line the bottom with parchment paper. Lastly, butter the parchment paper as well as the sides of the pan.

With an electric mixer, cream the butter and sugar together for 3-4 minutes on medium speed in a large bowl.

Add eggs one at a time, using the mixer on medium-low and allowing each egg to become incorporated in the batter before adding the next. Add honey, vanilla and lemon zest with the last egg.

Sift together dry ingredients. With the mixer on low speed, add slowly to the batter until just combined. Bake for 50-60 minutes, until a skewer inserted in the middle comes out clean. Cool for 15 minutes on a rack then remove from the pan and cool completely. Dust with powedered sugar. Yield: 6-8 servings

Karen Schneider cooks and writes in the village of Cundy’s Harbor. You can reach her at iwrite33@comcast.net.

