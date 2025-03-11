LANCANSTER, S.C. – Lisa Ann (Brown) Keen, 57, of Lancaster, S.C., passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 2, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Lisa was born on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 1968, in York. She loved people, and anyone who met her became her instant friend. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cherished friend. Lisa spent her life caring for others as a homemaker, raising her children, and caring for her elderly parents. She loved making crafts, sewing, and jewelry making. She was also a devoted volunteer for many years with the Salvation Army.

Lisa was predeceased by her mother Virginia L. (Perkins) Brown and father Gary F. Brown.

Lisa is survived by her husband of 35 years, Kevin Keen; daughter, Amanda (Keen) Braswell, sons Timothy Keen and Brandyn Keen; her grandchildren, Nicholas Braswell, Cayden Braswell, Carter Bougie, and Autumn Bougie; sister, Patricia (Gilman) Staples, brother, James Gilman; daughter-in-law, Carissa Hannah; and her loving dog, Bella of nine years.

The funeral home has created a tribute wall for those who wish to share memories, condolences, photos, or messages of love. It can be accessed at http://www.asimpleservice.com. Your kind words and memories are deeply appreciated as we remember and celebrate Lisa’s life.

Though Lisa is no longer with us, her spirit will remain in the love and memories we hold dear!

Arrangements are under the direction of A Simple Service Burial & Cremation of Lancaster, S.C.

In lieu of flowers, it is asked that charitable donations be made to help cover the cost of her cremation and final arrangements on the GoFundMe website by following the link listed below. Your heartfelt contributions would be deeply appreciated by the family.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/remembering-lisa-a-life-of-caring?qid=4beeec8be85f397676b50fb1414058b6

