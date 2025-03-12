From the author of “Lunenberg” and “The Ladies Foursome” comes “Halfway There,” a hilarious and heartwarming comedy about the unshakeable bonds of female friendship playing March 14-23 at The Public Theatre in Lewiston.

The Public Theatre describes the show as “Steel Magnolias” meets “The Golden Girls.” Four lovable ladies meet every day for coffee and a gab fest at a local diner in Stewiacke, Nova Scotia. When a handsome doctor unexpectedly arrives in town and takes an interest in one of the women, hilarity and a bit of change is inspired in everyone’s life. This play is filled to the brim with humor, heart and romance.

“The great thing about this show is the delightful way it shows the strength and vulnerability of women and celebrates friendship,” Artistic Director/Director Janet Mitchko said in a prepared release. “This very funny rom-com is truly the perfect show to see with your sweetheart or a group of friends, and I guarantee that you will recognize yourself or someone you know in every character you see onstage.”

Starring as the four lovable ladies are Nikki Ferry as practical, wisecracking Violet; Laurie Rose Carter as flirtatious Rita; Heather Dilly as unassuming pre-school teacher MaryEllen; and Rebecca Tucker as feisty diner waitress Janine. The handsome new doctor in town is played by Gil Brady. All five actors are professional members of Actor’s Equity Association with successful careers in New York and regional theater.

The Nova Scotian diner where the play takes place is designed by Kit Mayer, lighting by Michal Reidy and costumes by Rebecca Armstrong.

Special events at The Public Theatre included in the ticket cost are a pre-show wine tasting on March 20 and a pre-show beer tasting before the evening “date night” performance on March 22.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 3 p.m. both Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. on March 22 and 2 p.m. Sundays at the theater, 31 Maple St., Lewiston. For tickets and more information, visit thepublictheatre.org or call 782-3200.

