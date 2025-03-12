Beal House, formerly known as Weatherbird, recently opened a second location at 153 Main St. in Damariscotta. Beal House Annex brings the business’s carefully curated boutique collection — including women’s clothing, jewelry and accessories — to the heart of downtown.

The new Main Street space, previously home to Se Vende, became available last fall, and owner Sarah Levangie saw an opportunity to increase accessibility, visibility and community engagement.

“We are so excited to bring Beal House to Main Street,” Levangie said in a prepared release. “This expansion allows us to reach more customers, support more ethical artisans and continue providing a thoughtfully curated boutique experience that celebrates sustainability and local craftsmanship.”

Beal House is hosting two special events throughout March. In the Spring Bling Jewelry Raffle, customers can enter to win a piece of jewelry of their choice (up to $150 value). No purchase is necessary, but shoppers will receive an additional entry for every purchase made at the Annex. The second event is the Color Sale — each week, select boutique items in a featured color of the week will be 20% off.

Additionally, in honor of International Women’s Day, Beal House will be spotlighting women-owned businesses and female artisans throughout the month on social media, further reinforcing its commitment to supporting ethical, independent makers.

“A big part of my mission as a woman-owned business is to not only buy from women-owned businesses but also to showcase why I choose to do business with them,” Levangie said. “Every item in Beal House Annex is selected with intention, and that’s what makes us so special.”

Beal House Annex is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday (Sunday and Monday by chance). For more information, visit bealhousemaine.com or follow Beal House on social media.

