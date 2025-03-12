These days at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, there’s the feeling of an element of surprise, of not knowing what will come next. This week alone, “The Mousetrap” had an amazing run in our new and improving Annex. The CCAC Art Lab conducted an offsite parade workshop for 160 Morse High School freshmen. And on Saturday, there is a free workshop and concert of classical and contemporary Turkish, Balkan and Greek music. A confounding and fun combination of seemingly unlike things.

It is with that spirit of adventure that I invite you to know about a new project by Gardenhouse Records coming to life next week at the CCAC. On Saturday, March 22, will be Equinox Awakening, a day-long festival of music, permaculture and art. This family-friendly, indoor/outdoor, day/night event is presented and produced by Gardenhouse Records, an independent, New England–based record label. Historically, they’ve only presented outdoor festivals that take place over the course of a weekend, but for this project, they wanted to bring their “festival vibes” to the Chocolate Church Arts Center for one day only. With this in mind, they’ve brought together nine different musical acts, along with permaculture workshops, art activities and exhibitions, food trucks, art vendors, and speakers about nature and sustainability.

The Gardenhouse founders/organizers take their work seriously. They are an amalgam of both richly talented musicians and heartfelt community organizers who see their music as part of a larger movement toward “positivity and possibility.” According to co-founder Freddy Larrosa, Equinox Awakening is a music event for “those in our community who are curious about new ways of living, that are closer to nature, grounded in respect for one another, and those who seek connection to healthy community.”

The Gardenhouse Records team has crafted a multiplicity of experiences for audiences of all ages and varying interests. The day begins with a seed-planting workshop hosted by Permatours, a Maine-based permaculture organization and words by Grandmother Hummingbird. The mainstage will feature a full-day lineup of musical artists — everything from reggae to South American folk music to local singer-songwriter talent. The evening headliners include the Lightwork Orchestra and Sierra Marin. Throughout the day, there will be artistic offerings for kids of all ages in the Art Lab, cool handmade things for sale in Vendor City (the Annex) and local food trucks Black Salt Food and Nourishment Mama.

When Gardenhouse Records came to the CCAC with this project, their enthusiasm was contagious. They had been self-producing the festival for a number of years and it was growing. They conveyed to me that they wanted to invite people to this experience of components of music, permaculture and art that together brings a vital sense of creativity and positivity in a community. It is now your invitation to accept with curiosity. Saturday, March 22, all day into night, Equinox Awakening presented by Gardenhouse Records.

Matthew Glassman is executive and artistic director at the Chocolate Church Arts Center.

