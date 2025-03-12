Bowdoin College will say goodbye to two exhibitions at the Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, “Collections and Recollections: Objects and the Stories They Tell” and “Northern Nightmares: Monsters in Inuit Art,” on March 23.

“Collections and Recollections” is one of the inaugural exhibits on view since May 2023 when the museum opened in its new location at the John and Lile Gibbons Center for Arctic Studies. Objects on view include old favorites, such as the enigmatic (and permanently sealed) letter to Donald MacMillan “To be opened when everything’s gone dead wrong,” along with new acquisitions on view for the first time. These include Martha Tickie’s elaborately beaded parka, donated to the museum by David and Barbara Roux in 2021. Also on view are a series of short videos assembled from the museum’s archive of MacMillan’s films shot in the Arctic between 1921 and 1954, including scenes of musk ox and Labrador’s first snowmobile, a Model-T Ford equipped with skis, in operation.

“Northern Nightmares” opened in May 2024 and features contemporary and historic Inuit art from Alaska, Canada and Greenland. Giants and monsters are frequent subjects for Inuit artists, who depict them with great imagination. Highlights include a series of carved Greenlandic tupilaks, terrifying creatures that have loomed large in people’s imaginations, and Canadian Inuit artist Victoria Mamnguksualuk’s vivid print of the very scary “Snakeman.”

“We’ve been very pleased with the public’s response to both exhibits,” Curator Genevieve LeMoine said in a prepared release. “People have been fascinated by the stories behind our diverse collection of artworks, historic objects and clothing in ‘Collections and Recollections.’ ‘Northern Nightmares’ highlights a topic often overlooked by museums and people are attracted to and intrigued by the monsters and their deeds. We will be sorry to see these exhibits close, but we have exciting new exhibits coming up, so stay tuned for those announcements.”

The Arctic Museum is located in the John and Lyle Gibbons Center for Arctic Studies, at 10 Polar Loop on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick. The museum is free and open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, go to bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum/index.html or call 725-3416.

