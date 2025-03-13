This month, Bath-based Pine Tree Society will welcome Kate McElligott as its new leader when longtime President and CEO Noel Sullivan retires after 12 years of service.

As president and CEO, McElligott will lead the organization into its 90th year serving Maine people with disabilities. She was drawn to Pine Tree Society because it provides a chance for her to bring her experience as a leader and advocate in the disability field to a premiere, statewide nonprofit with a wide array of programs designed for the unique, individual needs of children and adults with disabilities.

“I am elated to join Pine Tree Society, which has been redefining possibilities for people with disabilities in Maine for almost nine decades,” McElligott said in a prepared release. “I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the dedicated and passionate Pine Tree Society team as we provide individuals with disabilities throughout Maine the tools, opportunities and power to transform their lives and communities.”

McElligott holds a master of science degree in special education and a graduate certificate in leadership in special and inclusive education from the University of Kansas. Kate earned her bachelor of arts degree from Fairfield University in Connecticut. She comes to Maine from New Orleans, where she served as a manager and strategist for the Center for Learner Equity, a national policy and advocacy nonprofit focused on improving school systems for students with disabilities.

Founded in 1936, Pine Tree Society helps Maine people with disabilities lead active, more socially connected lives. Headquartered in Bath with offices in Scarborough, Auburn and Pine Tree Camp in Rome, which celebrates its 80th anniversary this year.

