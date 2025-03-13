Jerry Dauphinee, of Bowdoinham, will represent the Brunswick area at The Elks National Hoop Shoot competition in Chicago next month. In the recent New England Regional Finals, Dauphinee made 24 out of 25 shots to win the New England Regional Finals. He is currently top 12 in the U.S., according to a family member. In an email to The Times Record, Dauphinee thanked “the community for the positivity love and support along the way.”

Copy the Story Link