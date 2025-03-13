A group of Bowdoinham volunteers are working to help the town’s aging residents stay at home.

Age-Friendly Bowdoinham announced the launch of its Bowdoinham Community Connections pilot project, funded by the Community Connections grant project through the governor’s Cabinet on Aging. The project will strengthen local support networks to ensure that older residents can age in place while staying connected to the Bowdoinham community.

The pilot program has been used in other communities, like Saco, which also focuses on strengthening the community and promoting well-being for older adults.

“Residents using our rides program, food pantry and general assistance often have needs beyond what any single service can address,” said Maureen Booth, co-chairperson of the Age-Friendly Bowdoinham Advisory Committee. “The pilot gives us the resources, guidance and support to provide critical one-on-one assistance to at-risk and isolated residents facing complex challenges.”

Community Connections attracts volunteers with nursing, occupational therapy, counseling and accounting backgrounds. The program works closely with the Cabinet on Aging, the UMaine Center on Aging and local service providers to improve resource accessibility. It also partners with Rides in Neighbors Cars, Bowdoinham’s Handy Brigade, Bowdoinham Food Pantry and Legal Services for Maine Elders.

Sally Cluchey, state representative for House District 52 and longtime Bowdoinham resident, recruited 11 volunteers — nine providing direct assistance and others supporting events and outreach — while working with Booth and the coordinator for Age-Friendly Bowdoinham, Jason Lamoreau.

“One of the most rewarding aspects has been watching participants open up as trust builds, sharing concerns they may not have initially voiced,” Cluchey said. “Many have significantly increased their engagement with the outside world.”

The program supports the relaunch of the weekly community newsletter, the Bowdoinhammer, which provides updates on local events and community resources. Community Connections aims to emphasize that the program serves residents of all economic backgrounds, recognizing that aging presents challenges for everyone, and looks to expand outreach, secure long-term funding, increase visibility and strengthen partnerships.

