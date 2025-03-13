Climatologists anticipate more frequent and intense storms in a warming world. That leaves Maine’s coastlines vulnerable to erosion and floods, “a double threat,” according to Haylee Parsons, manager of Georgetown’s Reid Sate Park.

In response, parks have shifted from recovery to proactive resilience, weighing options from detachable boardwalks to teaming up with nonprofits.

“The good news is that there’s a lot we can do to position ourselves better,” Parsons said.

Situated among towering trees in Georgetown, Reid State Park welcomed over 200,000 visitors last year, far surpassing its average. But popularity doesn’t protect beaches from imminent harm.

“We’ve learned a lot about storms the hard way,” Parsons said. “We’ve marked zones on the beach that are prone to erosion and keep a close eye on them.”

Parsons drew inspiration from nearby efforts, including the recent restoration of Pemaquid Point Lighthouse.

Bristol Parks and Recreation staff viewed the devastating January 2023 storms as a valuable lesson in working with Mother Nature. They acquired a new boardwalk that will be stored in the parking lot during winter and reattached in spring.

“Our boardwalk acted as a latch for the water to cling to, dragging over 50 feet of dune into the sea during last year’s storms,” Parsons said. “When considering the park’s future, we always factor in inclusion. I’ve considered a new, detachable ramp for those with mobility issues to access the water in their wheelchairs.”

Reid State Park has also emulated conservation methods seen at Popham Beach, which have yielded some results. Lining discarded Christmas trees on the beach in Phippsburg helped restore nearly 120 feet of erosion and protect the dunes.

Friends of Reid State Park, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting Georgetown’s shoreline, mobilized a volunteer team to collect holiday trees this January. A week ago, they were arranged near Todd’s Point to resemble natural dune ridges, capturing southwest winds to maximize sand retention.

Parsons admits even the slightest shifts that seem straightforward can be tedious, not to mention expensive.

“But it helps to have a group that supports us in protecting this treasured state park,” she said.

The more ‘hands on deck,’ the lighter the work

Friends of Reid State Park has over 50 members and 100 volunteers who assist with beach cleanup and restoration. They were instrumental in the January storm cleanup, removing over 30 truckloads of debris — stones, logs, seaweed and flotsam from Griffith’s Head.

This winter, the nonprofit helped snowblow and shovel the boardwalks so folks could access Mile Beach.

As spring approaches, the park will continue monitoring the dunes to evaluate the Christmas tree pilot project. Parsons is also actively developing a list of summer activities for the public.

“It helps to have extra hands on deck,” Parsons said. “But they’ve also hosted events where proceeds support the park, and that’s been instrumental.”

The next big project is rehabilitating the old concessions stand into a learning center. Nonprofit volunteers will help guide future programs, like Ranger Story Time with local youth.

“We put a new roof on the building last summer,” Parsons said. “The inside needs to be gutted, rewired and rebuilt with new ADA-compliant doors. The plan is to remove an entire wall and install a large window with spotting scopes for birdwatching over the lagoon.”

Jim Peavey, president of the Friends of Reid State Park, said he’s excited about how the new center will benefit the community.

“We have members that specialize in children’s education and environmental activities,” Peavey said. “There’s a great opportunity for collaboration here.”

Parsons agreed.

“Every week from June to August, we host interpretive events,” Parsons said, referencing the National Association for Interpretation’s definition. “From seashell identification to mammal tracking, we want to get kids outdoors, exploring.”

The project, estimated at $100,000, is set for completion next spring. A donation button has been added to the state park webpage, and this summer, signs with QR codes linking to the donation page will be placed on the beaches.

Taking things a step further

In February, Parsons applied for grant funding from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection to support ongoing coastal dune restoration projects. Beyond volunteer labor and state grants, she noted the importance of shifts at the policy level.

When cities implement programs to redesign waterfronts in ways that are resilient to climate change, local economies strengthen.

Fortunately, this is a priority for lawmakers in the 2025 legislative session.

Rep. Bob Foley, R-Wells, recently introduced an emergency bill, LD 228, to allow property owners to raise coastal seawalls to two feet. Currently, regulations prohibit the construction of new seawalls or additions to existing seawalls within the coastal dune ecosystem.

This could benefit private owners; however, Parsons believes that natural solutions — such as the Christmas tree pilot project — are the preferred starting point for state parks.

Another bill, LD 1, proposes three initiatives to improve storm preparedness: a home resiliency program, the launch of a state resilience office and “flood-ready program,” and the enhancement of hazard mitigation communications.

“We’re all trying to figure out the best way to protect the state we love,” Parsons said. “At Reid State Park, there’s been a recognition that to achieve that, we must do it together.”

To get involved with the Friends of Reid State Park, email contact@friendsofreid.org.

