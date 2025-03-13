Maine Roller Derby hosts its first Travel Team showdown of the season at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 15, at Happy Wheels at 3 Chabot St. in Westbrook. MRD faces another Maine league, Rock Coast Roller Derby, which MRD defeated at the teams’ first bout in 2011.

MRD has partnered with the University of Southern Maine ASL Interpreting Program for the Shamrock Showdown bout to provide ASL interpretation. Deaf and hard-of-hearing members of the community will receive complimentary admission.

“We are so excited to welcome both Rock Coast and USM’s ASL Interpreting Program back to Westbrook,” said Sticky Situation, a member of MRD. “I love getting to play against other Maine skaters who are as passionate about our sport as MRD is. I watched some of the Rock Coast skaters in their first bouts, and I love that we’re all on our derby journeys together.”

In addition to the roller derby action, this event will offer a family-friendly atmosphere with food and beverage options, merchandise and opportunities to meet the athletes.

Tickets can be purchased online at mainerollerderby.com or at the door on the day of the event. Ages 13 and up, $12; children 12 and under, free. Doors open at 5 p.m.

