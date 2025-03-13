The Merrymeeting Bay Chapter of Trout Unlimited will host Lauren Pickford, TU Maine project manager, to discuss TU’s priority waters as well as ongoing and future projects around the state at its monthly meeting Tuesday, March 18, at Sea Dog Brewing in Topsham.
Pickford holds degrees from the University of Maine and Unity College and is passionate about connecting people to the outdoors. She has led efforts to improve stream connectivity, water quality and aquatic habitats. She has also managed volunteer programs, mentored youth conservation crews and worked on policy advocacy to protect Maine’s waters.
Trout Unlimited members and the public are invited to attend the event. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. and the presentation starts at 7 p.m. The event is free; dinner and drinks can be purchased.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.