The Merrymeeting Bay Chapter of Trout Unlimited will host Lauren Pickford, TU Maine project manager, to discuss TU’s priority waters as well as ongoing and future projects around the state at its monthly meeting Tuesday, March 18, at Sea Dog Brewing in Topsham.

Pickford holds degrees from the University of Maine and Unity College and is passionate about connecting people to the outdoors. She has led efforts to improve stream connectivity, water quality and aquatic habitats. She has also managed volunteer programs, mentored youth conservation crews and worked on policy advocacy to protect Maine’s waters.

Trout Unlimited members and the public are invited to attend the event. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. and the presentation starts at 7 p.m. The event is free; dinner and drinks can be purchased.

