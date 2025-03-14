BRUNSWICK — A dream season for the Bowdoin College women’s basketball team came to an end Friday in all-too-familiar fashion.

The previously undefeated Polar Bears fell on their home court to Smith, 53-47, in the third round of the NCAA Division III tournament.

It was the second straight year Bowdoin (29-1) was eliminated by Smith (29-2) at Morrell Gymnasium; the Pioneers ousted the Polar Bears in the Elite Eight last season on their way to the national championship game.

Hannah Martin scored 16 points — all in the second half — and Jane Loo added 12 for Smith.

Sydney Jones led Bowdoin with 19 points and Grace Kinum scored 11.

