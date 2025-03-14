Donald Trump likes to acclaim winners (often himself) and scorn losers. If you are a “loser,” he holds you in contempt.

After last November’s elections, the Democrats were losers. They saw control of the federal government go to President Trump, the Trump Republican Party in Congress and a Supreme Court majority openly sympathetic to him.

Joe Biden led them to being losers. The Democratic Party remained loyal to him and his policies when he should have stepped aside to allow the party to renew itself through primaries to choose younger leaders. By clinging to the unrealistic belief that he was the only person who could defeat Trump, he was the Pied Piper who led the Democrats over the cliff.

Even worse, the Democrats see themselves as losers. They haven’t recovered or developed a coherent response to Trump. They cling to the hope of an eventual return to their policies as the American people come to see his flaws. Perhaps, but meanwhile his “losers” label sticks.

They seem to accept it. Their sign-waving in the face of a triumphant Trump at his speech to Congress was embarrassingly pathetic. Their reaction to Trump’s extreme and ill-informed policies did not look like the response of a still powerful political party. Opposition by Senate Democrats to the budget bill approving Trump’s actions was a more positive sign.

Possibly to avoid giving any potential presidential candidate an advantage, the party has not designated a spokesperson to take on Trump. That has left the Democrats’ image in the hands of two leaders from Brooklyn, N.Y., Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Advertisement

Neither of them has proved to be charismatic or capable of launching a sustained response to Trump. Legislative leadership, more important inside the Washington Beltway than across the country, is not enough. The Democrats should have a forceful, informed and younger person speak for them.

Their voice need not be a member of Congress, but that person should be ready now. Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg could fill the bill.

Clinton strategist and would-be Democratic wise man, James Carville, proposed that his party should “roll over and play dead.” Do nothing and allow the Trump Republicans to self-destruct. The Democrats could then pick up the pieces. That strategy says almost nothing about how they would reassemble those pieces.

The Democrats need a coherent and comprehensive answer to Trump. They should hold a mini-national convention to compensate for the lack of an open party process last year. In reviving the party, the task of defining Democratic policies cannot be left to random pop-up leaders.

They risk being unable to agree. They should recognize that a common goal – taming Trump – matters more than forcing their agendas into a hotly contested platform. For their unifying message, they could adopt the motto, “the greatest good of the greatest number” and declare that equal respect for every person is an essential element of the greatest good.

People should be treated as citizens of the country that is theirs and not as subjects of a presidential government that has taken control of the country. The Democrats need to stress that the government serves the values, interests and needs of all people, not only those who voted for the latest presidential winner.

Advertisement

Their focus must be the congressional elections next year. The president’s party usually loses seats at the midterm elections. That should cost the GOP control of the House. But the Senate is a major challenge. A majority is possible, but tough. A veto-proof majority could only be obtained with some Republican senators.

Getting GOP Senator Susan Collins to commit to independence from Trump should be the central element of next year’s campaign in Maine. If she supports his excesses, her claim to being a moderate and not a Trumper could be exposed and make her vulnerable.

Trump threatens to unseat potential GOP dissenters, possibly exposing them to personal threats and attacks. If public service means more than sitting in Congress, now is the time for the best leaders to take risks. Otherwise, the political system may disappear beneath their feet, leaving little need for their public service.

The U.S. needs a functioning two-party system. The parties have had sharply different views about good public policy, but have shared a commitment to the system. The Republican Party is no longer the clear conservative voice; it is the Trump maga-phone. The Democrats are drifting, leaderless and dispirited.

The Democrats should offer a political alternative to Trump that can win elections in a country that wants cooperation but cannot compromise. They must lift the level of their politics above outbursts of frustration, bouts of depression, and disunity. Otherwise, they will share responsibility with the GOP for the country’s decline.

Gordon L. Weil formerly wrote for the Washington Post and other newspapers, served on the U.S. Senate and EU staffs, headed Maine state agencies and was a Harpswell selectman.

Copy the Story Link