BATH – Christine “Chrissy” A. Mank passed away suddenly on Sunday March 9, 2025, at her residence.

She was born in Bath on April 8, 1961, daughter of Charles J. Turcotte and Madlyn Alice (Green) Turcotte. Chrissy graduated from Morse High School in 1980.

She went on to work at Bonanza, LL Bean, and attended ATC Travel School. Chrissy married Alton S. Mank and raised three daughters. She and Alton shared 38 wonderful years of marriage during which she supported his lifelong career at Bath Iron Works. She enjoyed playing cards, gardening, cooking and taking care of her family. She always mailed cards for special occasions and thought of everyone else before herself.

She was predeceased by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Alton Mank of Bath, three daughters, Amanda Mank of Bath, Bridgette Mank and her husband Anthony Panek of Wichita, Kansas, Lindsay Anderson of Bath, her sister Theresa Pinkham and her companion David Brewster of West Bath, and one granddaughter, Hailey Anderson of Bath.

There will be no services. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath at a later date.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.daiglefuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Rescue Charlie’s Friends

90 Road B

Woolwich, ME 04579

