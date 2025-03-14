BRUNSWICK – Elaine Margaret Sells, 91, of Dionne Commons Assisted Living; Brunswick, passed away on Feb. 28, 2025, with her family by her side. She was born in Lewiston, the daughter of Roland R. Lagasse Sr., a shipworker at Bath Iron Works, and Gertrude Lagasse. She later resided in Bath and was a graduate of Morse High School. Following her graduation at Morse she first worked as a telephone operator for the New York Kennel Club in New York City. She later came back to Bath, Maine where she met her future husband, William L. Sells, then in the Navy and in Bath due to his ship being repaired at the Bath Iron Works. They were later married in 1950 and remained so for twenty-seven years.

Elaine raised three children who survived her, two daughters, Chris (Sells) Karr of Westbrook; Jennifer L. (Sells) Maillet of Portland and a son Scott L. Sells of Cape Elizabeth.

She still managed to find part- and full-time work during this time and worked as an audio-visual technician at Brunswick High School and for Bowdoin College in their food services department. She loved interacting with the students there. She had a bright smile and a special resilience to handle what life dealt her. Elaine loved music and was an avid birder, always making sure her many feeders were full, and enjoyed the special birds that returned each year in the spring.

Elaine was a devoted member of Brunswick United Methodist Church and cherished her lifelong friendships that she made as a member of the church community. Above all else in she loved her family and will be deeply missed.

In addition to her three children, she is survived by her brother Richard LaGasse of Topsham, four grandchildren, Nicole Karr, Meredith C. Sells, Hillary K. Sells and Sophie E. Maillet; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased in death by her parents, former husband, brother Roland R. Lagasse Jr., sister Theresa (LaGasse) MacKenzie, and sister-in-law Verna Lagasse.

Her family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Dionne Commons Assisted Living in Brunswick, CHANS, and the hospice nurses who took care of her.

Floral arrangements are by Pauline Bloomers in Brunswick. Visitation will be Friday, March 21, 2025, from 6-8 p.m., at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick, ME 04011.

A Funeral Ceremony will be held on, Saturday, March 22, at 1 p.m., at the Brunswick United Methodist Church on Church Road in Brunswick. She will be permanently interred at Pine Grove cemetery in Brunswick. To offer sympathies and to share fond memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Elaine’s online memorial.

In lieu of flowers please feel free to make a contribution to the United Women of Faith at Brunswick United Methodist Church.

