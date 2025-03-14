BRUNSWICK – William “Scotty” McCabe, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 8, 2025, in his home surrounded by family.

He was born in Scotland on Dec. 20, 1938, a son of William and Mary (McFadden) McCabe. He graduated High School in Scotland. William moved to Maine and entered the United States Army. On Aug. 21, 1981, he married Catherine Thornton. He was employed at Bath Iron Works as a welder and sandblaster.

He was a member of the American Legion in Damariscotta.

Scotty was an avid hunter and fisherman, he enjoyed knowing every back road in the state and he adored spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents and one brother, James McCabe.

He is survived by his wife, Catherine McCabe of Brunswick, sons, James Thornton and his wife Christine of Scarborough and David Thornton and his wife Lynette of Buckfield, daughter, Heidi Balboni and her husband Steve of Bowdoinham, nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two nephews, William and Michael and their children.

There will be no services. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

