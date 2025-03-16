Tango is a fun-loving, smart, active guy, looking for a forever family or individual to offer him a loving home.

Sweet Mr. Tango loves his human time and is very person-oriented. He has learned “sit” and “touch” on cue and LOVES doing positive reinforcement training. He is so smart!

He is leash and harness trained and adores his walks. He would make a fabulous hiking or birding companion for someone who likes to spend time out in nature. He has also done well as a running companion and would make a fabulous accountability buddy for any fitness goals. He has an adoring and snuggly side that he’d love to show his future human.

Tango loves his enrichment items and is easily entertained by frozen treats, lickmats, puzzles, foraging boxes and the like (which makes bad weather days fun and easy). He is experienced living in a home environment and was great about doing his potty-time business outdoors. Tango has done well with other dogs before, so we would love to introduce yours to see if they enjoy each other’s company.

If you’re looking for a loyal companion who loves you with all his heart and has his basic training on board, come get to know this sweetheart for yourself.

To meet Tango, visit Midcoast Humane’s Brunswick campus at 5 Industrial Parkway, open every day except Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

