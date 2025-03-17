Last Friday, our chamber hosted the Annual Awards Night 2025 with 115 attendees joining us to celebrate eight incredible business leaders. It was truly a special night with laughter, some holding back of tears and one common thread that community may be more important now then it has ever been.

Over the next few weeks, I’ll be spotlighting these award winners, while also sharing a bit about other pieces that were shared that night. For this first week, though, we need to thank the event sponsors.

A huge shoutout to Wilcox Wellness & Fitness and Clark Insurance for returning as event sponsors again this year — we’re truly grateful for your continued support. Our first-ever Video Sponsor was MaineHealth this year, and our Catering & Centerpiece sponsor was the incomparable Cook’s Lobster & Ale House.

Now for a bit more on Fairwinds Farm of Topsham and OystHERS Raw Bar & Bubbly of Bath.

2025 Small Business of the Year: Fairwinds Farm

In 1995, Fairwinds Farm began on literally the back of a retired Marine Corp veteran Pete Karonis, who, without a tractor, worked a variety of vegetables over 3 acres and operated a farm stand. Another local farmer from Bowdoinham named Cathy had her own farm, and as they say on their website, “over the following years, we joined our farms (and lives), and the business has grown to what it is today.” And what it is today is an essential small business that brings fresh fruits and vegetables, meticulously grown and cared for, to the markets to feed our region.

If you have been to any farmers markets in the region, you know Fairwinds Farm and their products. Of course, they are probably best known for their farm stand … or their pick-your-own berries … or their CSA program that so many people enjoy … or their Christmas trees and wreaths that they are now selling … or their kind, courteous staff. And that’s the point; they are engaged in so many ways, in so many different avenues, it’s almost hard to pin them down as just one thing. They have made their you-pick fields a destination for hundreds of families who travel all across Maine for the experience.

Advertisement

The biggest news, though, is how they have kept the farm in the family. After years of thinking none of their children wanted to live the farmer’s life, their son Charlie had an epiphany a few years ago and has recently come into the fold with his wife Audree, so the family legacy will continue for years to come.

At Fairwinds Farm, they have a goal of raising delicious, healthy crops and to sustain the fertile soil that they are fortunate enough to grow on, which they do by using integrated pest management systems to ensure only the freshest foods make it to your table. Their hard work and care for the land has led to their success as well as their connection to the communities. There is a great responsibility that comes with feeding the community, and they take that very seriously. Additionally, they understand what it means to be part of this community, which is why they continue to do so many family-oriented events and activities for the local community. This year, they are hoping to do a blues festival, with a blues band, during — you guessed it — blueberry season.

For their hard work and being such devoted community builders, we are proud to honor the Fairwinds Farm team this year.

Congratulations to our 2025 Small Business of the Year, Fairwinds Farm.

2025 Excellence in Entrepreneurship: OystHERS Raw Bar & Bubbly

There is a story happening in Bath that is inspiring many people, and that is the story of OystHERS Raw Bar & Bubbly. It’s a story of two sisters, a family legacy and one incredible destination in downtown Bath.

The story starts on the water, as two Georgetown sisters grew up in a fishing household, as their dad was a commercial fisherman. Upon graduating from Morse High School, Sadia’s and Lauren’s paths went in separate directions, yet they had always wanted to start a business together at some point. In 2018, Sadia, on a whim and not having much experience, got really into the idea of oysters. Sadia researched the viability of farming them, talked to her dad about it, and with some of his advice about life on the water and Sadia’s entrepreneurial spirit, OystHERS was created as an oyster farm. Sadia stood behind the product and would sell them to different vendors and was enjoying the growth of the business in its first three years.

Advertisement

Unexpectedly, near the end of 2021, Captain Angus McGregor Crosby — a loving father — was gone too soon. Lauren came home to help pick up the pieces, and while grieving and planning the path forward, the passion to open an oyster bar rose to the surface. While walking around downtown Bath one afternoon, Lauren saw a tattoo parlor and called Sadia saying she found the spot — she could just see it. The next day, Sadia looked at the space and saw it, too. It wouldn’t be easy, but it would be worth it.

From there, they remodeled the space and have made it into a thriving location for oysters, music and fun from Mother’s Day weekend right through New Year’s Eve. Lauren’s hospitality background and arts connections have made for an exciting, friendly experience for all customers, and Sadia’s oysters keep everyone coming back for more.

They are so proud of their women-owned business and say they couldn’t do it without their incredible staff or the support of their customers. It is a wonderful story of family success, and if you want to get away from it all this summer or fall, find your way to Commercial Street and pop in to say hi — they’ll be glad to see you.

Congratulations to our 2025 Excellence in Entrepreneurship Award recipients, OystHERS Raw Bar & Bubbly!

Cory King is executive director of the Bath-Brunswick-Topsham Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Copy the Story Link