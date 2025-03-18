Singer-songwriter David Dodson presents a Reading Room Concert at the Rockland Public Library oat 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 27.

Dodson writes songs that run the gamut of American styles — folk, rock, blues, jazz and country. They cover a variety of topics and range from poignant to hilarious.

He has shared the stage with K D Lang, Bill Staines, Ramblin Jack Elliot, Gordon Bok, Dougie MacLean, The Persuasions, Greg Brown, Joe Ely, Marcia Ball, Sha Na Na, Chicago and the Flying Burrito Brothers. He was a “New Folk” contest winner at the Kerrville Folk Festival.

The Rockland Public Library is located at 80 Union St. For more information or with questions, call 594-0310 or email refdesk@rocklandmaine.gov.

