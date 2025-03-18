Damariscotta’s historic Lincoln Theater welcomes its next guest in the “Talking Art in Maine” series, John Moore, at 7 p.m. on April 3. Series host, artist Emily Sabino, and Moore will discuss his art, his creative process, and the stories and inspirations behind the canvas.

Moore, based out of Belfast, is a celebrated contemporary realist painter known for his luminous, meditative depictions of post-industrial landscapes, urban architecture and studio interiors. While his work exudes realism, it avoids the rigid precision of photorealism, instead showcasing a tactile, painterly quality achieved through layered brushwork and contrasting hues. Moore reimagines scenes by combining elements from en plein air sketches, photographs and studio studies, creating sophisticated compositions that reflect his unique new realist perspective. Inspired by the legacy of Precisionist painters, he has spent decades capturing the evolving lifespan of American industry, particularly in sites like Coatesville, Pennsylvania, and Frankford, Philadelphia. An esteemed educator and academic, Moore’s work is held in major collections, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Art Institute of Chicago, solidifying his influence in contemporary art.

Sabino, is an abstract representational painter from Midcoast Maine. Her work has been exhibited in galleries across the state, and she is currently a board member of the Union of Maine Visual Artists, co-curating several exhibitions in 2024 and 2025.

This free event is open to the public with general admission. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. For more information, visit lincolntheater.org or contact the theater office at info@lincolntheater.org or 563-3424.

