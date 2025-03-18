Here at the cove, Irish-inspired food (aka, loads of potatoes) is a thing, and we are all in. Especially during these drizzly March days that seem to go on forever, we need fortifying food that sticks to our ribs and makes us feel comfortably cozy. Who’s with me on this?

We’ll segue into lighter, springier stuff when we turn the corner into April, but for now, let’s consider a creamy bowlful of Potato Soup and a serving of Gardener’s Pie, a vegan version of the much-loved Shepherd’s Pie.

I realize kielbasa isn’t traditionally Irish, but it sure tastes good when browned and plopped into potato soup. As an alternative, chopped ham, cooked bacon or any kind of sausage works. You may want to throw in corn, broccoli, peas or green beans, too.

The chunkier you make the soup, the more stock, cream and herbs you’ll add. Use what you like and make it your own. Homemade stock is a beautiful thing to have at the ready, but you can elevate the richness of even lowly canned stock with a spoonful of Better than Bouillon, a lovely, jarred concoction that I always have on hand.

Gardener’s Pie, loaded with flavor and fiber, can also be topped with mashed cauliflower if you want fewer calories. Either way, this main dish is a great one for your vegan arsenal.

Potato Soup with Kielbasa

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 12 ounces kielbasa, sliced into half-moons

• 1 large onion, diced

• 2 stalks celery, diced

• 1 large clove garlic, minced

• 1 teaspoon dried thyme

• 1 teaspoon dried parsley

• 2 pounds potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

• 4 cups chicken or vegetable stock

• 1 teaspoon chicken Better than Bouillon, optional

• Salt, to taste

• 1/2 cup heavy cream

• 1/2 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

• 2 green onions, sliced

Heat the oil in a soup pot and brown the sliced kielbasa until golden, remove and set aside. To the same pot, add onion and celery and sauté for 4-5 minutes. Add garlic, thyme and parsley, and cook for 30 seconds longer while stirring.

Add stock, potatoes and a pinch of salt. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer for 20 minutes or until the potatoes are very tender.

Over very low heat, stir in cream and kielbasa, allowing the cream to warm through. Serve topped with green onion and shredded cheese. Yield: 4 servings

Gardener’s Pie (Vegan Shepherd’s Pie)

• 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

• 1 pound shiitake mushrooms, torn into large pieces

• 1 large onion, finely diced

• 2 celery stalks, finely diced

• 2 parsnips, diced into 1-inch pieces

• 1 small butternut squash, peeled and chopped into 1-inch pieces

• 6 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 tablespoon concentrated tomato paste

• 1 tablespoon white miso paste

• 1/2 cup red wine

• 1 cup dry green lentils, rinsed

• 2 tablespoons flour

• 4 cups vegetable stock

• Kosher salt

• Freshly ground black pepper

• 1/8 cup fresh parsley, minced

In a large, heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons oil. Add mushrooms and sear until deeply browned, remove from pot and set aside.

Lower heat to medium and add remaining oil. Sauté onion, celery, parsnips and butternut squash until golden and caramelized on the edges, about 15 minutes.

Add tomato paste and garlic and cook, stirring often, about 2 minutes. Stir in miso paste, immediately deglaze with wine, and cook 1 minute more. Add the mushrooms back to the pot and stir in lentils.

Sprinkle in flour and stir until well incorporated. Cook 1 more minute, then add vegetable stock. Season with salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer and cook until lentils are al dente, about 15 minutes.

Use a bit of olive oil and a brush to cover the bottom and sides of a 9-by-13-inch baking pan. Spread the vegetables evenly in the pan.

Spread mashed potatoes evenly over the vegetable filling and bake until there is very little liquid visible and mashed potatoes are golden, about 35 minutes. Broil if desired and garnish with parsley. Yield: 8 servings

Mashed Potato Topping

• 2 1/2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and halved

• Kosher salt

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• 3 garlic cloves, minced

• 2 sprigs fresh thyme

• 6 tablespoons vegan butter

• Freshly ground black pepper

In a large pot, cover potatoes with water and season with salt. Bring to a boil and cook until totally soft, 15-18 minutes. Drain and return to pot. Use a potato masher to mash potatoes until smooth.

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan over medium heat, heat oil and thyme. Add garlic and cook until fragrant for 1 minute. Discard thyme and pour oil over potatoes. Add butter and stir until completely combined and creamy. Season with salt and pepper.

Karen Schneider cooks and writes in the village of Cundy’s Harbor. You can reach her at iwrite33@comcast.net.

