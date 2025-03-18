Maine State Ballet will stage its production of “Don Quixote” for four weekends from March 21 to April 13, bringing Miguel de Cervantes’ timeless tale to life.

Celebrated for its colorful characters and spirited choreography, the ballet follows the journey of the knight-errant Don Quixote and his loyal squire, Sancho Panza, as they embark on a quest to find the enchanting Dulcinea. Along the way, they help two local villagers, the feisty Kitri and her handsome beau, Basilio, battle against her greedy father and a wealthy suitor. With the help of Don Quixote, Kitri and Basilio’s love triumphs over all.

Choreography is by artistic director and former New York City Ballet dancer Linda MacArthur Miele, with costumes and scenery by Associate Director Gail Csoboth, and light design by Frederick Bernier.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and two Sundays (no performance March 23 or April 6) at Lopez Theater, 348 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth.

Tickets are $25-$35 with discounts for seniors and children at mainestateballet.org or 781-3587.

