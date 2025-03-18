WEST BATH – Edward L. Larrabee Jr., 84, passed away on March 16, 2025.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, March 22, 2025 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Daigle Funeral Home 819 High St, Bath.

