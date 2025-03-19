The Brunswick-Topsham Housing Authority is looking for the first tenants of its newest affordable housing project following a multiyear effort.

According to the Brunswick-Topsham Housing Authority, the new Fairview Commons development at 25 King Road in Topsham is accepting applications for its 38 units. The project includes 24 two-bedroom and 14 three-bedroom apartments, with rents ranging between $1,314 and $1,376 for a two-bedroom and $1,518–$1,939 for a three-bedroom.

To qualify, tenants must make less than $45,740 for two people, $52,560 for three people, $58,380 for four people and $63,060 for five people.

“We are very pleased to make these new apartments available for those families struggling to find decent, affordable housing,” said John Hodge, executive director of the Brunswick-Topsham Housing Authority.

Fairview Commons is approaching completion. Once inspection certificates are in hand, the housing authority’s partners at MaineHousing will begin leasing the apartments. The authority anticipates leasing for the new affordable housing will begin in early May.

“Topsham is like every other community in the state of Maine that is struggling to find affordable housing for its workforce as the population grows,” Hodge said. “The housing inventory wasn’t keeping up with the demand.”

Hodge said the 38 units are a step in the right direction but are just a drop in the bucket for affordable housing in the area and thinks residents should have more options.

Last year, the Brunswick-Topsham Housing Authority stopped issuing vouchers that assist in rental payments, instead setting aside resources for the new development, which cost $16.8 million. The rents for the apartments at Fairview Commons were reduced because the development costs were subsidized.

The development of Fairview Commons was funded through the low-income tax credit program, which provides federal tax credit subsidies to developers of affordable housing.

Some units will have vouchers to assist qualified families in paying the rent.

According to Hodge, in Sagadahoc County, the market rate for a two-bedroom unit is $2,500–$2,600, and a three-bedroom is $3,000, which is unaffordable for a family making minimum wage in the state.

There will be a waiting list for Fairview Commons units while staff determine income eligibility and run background checks.

