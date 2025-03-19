I saw the three-time Grammy Award–nominated a cappella troupe, Sweet Honey in the Rock, at the Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival in 2018. It wasn’t the first time I had the numinous experience of seeing this historic ensemble, but it was the first time I met one of their stunning vocalists, Rochelle Rice. Last year, soon after I started in this role for the Chocolate Church Arts Center, I was taken to lunch with Rochelle to learn about her newest project, “Tell Her This Live,” a multimedia concert that combines live music and visual art to celebrate the stories and wisdom of women across generations.. We applied and were granted support from the New England Foundation for the Arts, and now I delighted to say that we will be presenting the brilliant Rochelle Rice (and her full band) on the CCAC main stage Saturday, April 5. This is a truly exciting performance for us as it is world class jazz and soul combined with elements of her podcast, “Tell Her This.”

For those unfamiliar. Rochelle Rice is a masterful vocalist, composer and storyteller whose artistry blurs the lines between jazz, soul and contemporary pop. The singer’s most recent project, her “Tell Her This” podcast, is centered on real women’s stories. With over 100,000 downloads in 151 countries across six continents, the “Tell Her This” podcast has created a global community of listeners who are drawn to its raw authenticity and deeply personal narratives. From the bittersweet ache of family estrangement to the transformative moments of near-death experiences, “Tell Her This” shines a light on women’s lives, strength, vulnerability and beauty.

“Tell Her This Live” brings these stories to life in a three-dimensional, multimedia experience. Audiences are immersed in audio vignettes from the podcast, paired with Rochelle’s emotionally charged vocal performance. This is set against a backdrop of striking video imagery from “Strong, Like Water,” a large-scale portrait art installation that honors the resilience and grace of women. Rice invites listeners to connect with the profound and universal truths in these personal stories, proving that even in our differences, we are connected.

Thanks to the grant, in addition to this exceptional show, we will also get to put together a community engagement activity, in this case a storytelling workshop in the days leading up to her performance on April 5. Rice will work with a small number of women from the greater Bath community who are interested in learning to tell their own stories. The stories created and performed by local women will be presented in an intimate setting in the CCAC Annex on April 4.

Matthew Glassman is executive and artistic director at the Chocolate Church Arts Center.

