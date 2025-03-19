Mark your calendars for Monmouth Community Players’ production of Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell’s “Ride The Cyclone” April 18-27.

Spearheading this production in her MCP directorial debut is Hannah Hanson, of Lewiston. Her creative team includes music directors Rachel Scala-Bolduc and Moll Brown, both of Lewiston; choreographer Julie Sanborn, of Bath); stage manager Pascal Ford, of Brunswick; and producer Tim MacLeod, of Auburn.

In this hilarious and outlandish story, the lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other — the chance to return to life. This popular musical is a funny, moving look at what makes a life well-lived.

Audience attendance is highly suggested at 18-plus but will be left to parental discretion due to the mature themes.

The selection of competitors is portrayed by a multi-talented cast of actors from all over Maine, including: Julia Badaraco, of Waterville; Bryanne MacMillan, Archer Slater and Jonny Bolduc, of Lewiston; Hillary Perry, of Buckfield; Anthony Delorme, of Auburn; Owen Lewis, of Gardiner; Casper Madarasz, of Brunswick; Ben Simpson and Meghan Rivard, of Turner; Madeline Labonte, of Mechanic Falls; Abram Dwyer, of North Yarmouth; Birdie Gay, of Monmouth; and Lou Ford, of Bath.

“Ride The Cyclone” will be staged at the historic Cumston Hall at 796 Main St. in Monmouth. For more information, performance schedule or to buy tickets, email the theater at mcpboxoffice@gmail.com, call 370-9566 or visit monmouthcommunityplayers.org.

