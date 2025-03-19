Mark your calendars for Monmouth Community Players’ production of Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell’s “Ride The Cyclone” April 18-27.
Spearheading this production in her MCP directorial debut is Hannah Hanson, of Lewiston. Her creative team includes music directors Rachel Scala-Bolduc and Moll Brown, both of Lewiston; choreographer Julie Sanborn, of Bath); stage manager Pascal Ford, of Brunswick; and producer Tim MacLeod, of Auburn.
In this hilarious and outlandish story, the lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other — the chance to return to life. This popular musical is a funny, moving look at what makes a life well-lived.
Audience attendance is highly suggested at 18-plus but will be left to parental discretion due to the mature themes.
The selection of competitors is portrayed by a multi-talented cast of actors from all over Maine, including: Julia Badaraco, of Waterville; Bryanne MacMillan, Archer Slater and Jonny Bolduc, of Lewiston; Hillary Perry, of Buckfield; Anthony Delorme, of Auburn; Owen Lewis, of Gardiner; Casper Madarasz, of Brunswick; Ben Simpson and Meghan Rivard, of Turner; Madeline Labonte, of Mechanic Falls; Abram Dwyer, of North Yarmouth; Birdie Gay, of Monmouth; and Lou Ford, of Bath.
“Ride The Cyclone” will be staged at the historic Cumston Hall at 796 Main St. in Monmouth. For more information, performance schedule or to buy tickets, email the theater at mcpboxoffice@gmail.com, call 370-9566 or visit monmouthcommunityplayers.org.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.