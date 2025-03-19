Celtic band Altan has brought its music all over Europe and Ireland, the U.S. and Canada, Japan, Australia and even North Africa. This month, Altan comes to Maine to perform on the Reehl Stage at Johnson Hall Opera House on March 28.

Hailed as “the hottest band in the Celtic realm” by The Boston Globe, the spirit and sound of Altan comes from the deep and rich musical tradition of their native Donegal (a county in Ireland). On one of his many visits to the Donegal Gaeltacht of Gaoth Dobhair, Belfast-born flute player Frankie Kennedy met fiddler and singer Mairead Ní Mhaonaigh, sparking off a deep musical connection, marriage in 1981 and a journey that took them all over the world. Their vision was to bring the unique repertoire of Donegal music to the world and that mission is still as strong as ever.

The band’s first album, simply titled “Altan,” was released in 1987 and quickly followed by “Horse with A Heart,” which saw the inclusion of Paul O’Saughnessy on fiddle. O’Saughnessy had joined the band on its first U.S. tours, lending his stunning virtuosity and in-depth knowledge of the Donegal style. He performed on the subsequent three albums. In 1992, the album “Harvest Storm” brought with it Dáithí Sproule on guitar, himself one of the pioneers of guitar in Irish traditional and folk music, having played with the wonderful Skara Brae with the O’Domhnaill family and Buncrana native Ciaran Tourish, who excelled in fiery counterpoint fiddle.

A record deal with Virgin Records followed in 1996, which catapulted the band on an extensive touring schedule over the subsequent decade. This period saw them working with many of the great American performers such as Dolly Parton, recording on her album “Heartsongs” (1994) and its follow up, “Little Sparrow” (2001;) she returned the favor on the band’s record “The Blue Idol” in 2002 by dueting with Mairéad on the song “The Pretty Young Girl.”

The band has traveled with Ireland’s President Mary MacAleese and President Michael D. Higgins on state visits abroad to Japan, North Korea and Italy. Higgins invited them to join him in his residence in 2018 to celebrate their 30 years as a band. The Donegal County Council held a civic reception in their offices to mark the occasion in May 2018. In 2006, the Irish government also honored Altan by putting the group on an official postal stamp to celebrate its contribution to the Irish culture — one of the highest honors to be bestowed on an Irish citizen.

The band’s latest album, “The Gap of Dreams,” celebrates the roots of its music in Donegal folklore. It was recorded in the Attica Studios in the mountains of Donegal, which contributed to a wonderful atmosphere that permeated throughout the recording. The title refers to that “gap” or “door” between this and the “other world.” The older fiddlers, whom they got their music from, always associated with the “other world” as the source for their music and inspiration. They would describe poetically about encountering the fairy folk or listening to tunes on the wind or on the shore listening to the sound of the waves.

Concert tickets are $35 in advance at the box office, at johnsonhall.org or over the phone; $40 at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Johnson Hall Opera House is located at 280 Water St. in Gardiner. This location is handicapped accessible.

Johnson Hall Opera House box office is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday (hours subject to change); contact 582-7144 or mike@johnsonhall.org for more information.

