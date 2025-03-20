A staple of Bath’s downtown will close next week after 109 years of service.

Wilson’s Drug Store announced earlier this month that it would close its doors March 25. The pharmacy, a staple of Front Street in Bath, was known for providing a warm, welcoming atmosphere for locals.

“Working the front of the store and the pharmacy has been my pleasure, and like the rest of the staff from the owner to the pharmacy to sales help, I have grown to love the people and pets that stop by to say hello,” employee Maryellen Spear wrote on Facebook.

The pharmacist and owner, Johnathan Desjardins, declined to comment on the closure or the future of the location.

“It’s going to be a big empty spot in the heart of Bath,” said customer Freddy Mitchell in an interview outside the store.

Mitchell lived in Bath for almost 20 years before moving to Brunswick, but he still commuted to Bath to pick up prescriptions at Wilson’s. He said everybody knew everybody at Wilson’s, and employees treated customers like friends, not just numbers on a spreadsheet.

“It’s just sad, the last of that kind of institution where it was a storefront, and it’s not a big CVS,” Mitchell said.

“It’s a wonderful family-oriented, old-time drugstore,” said Jane Estes, another Brunswick resident who drives to Bath to fill prescriptions at Wilson’s. “They are always available to help you with anything you want to know.”

Kristna Evans, owner of The Corner Bookshop, expressed a similar sadness at the announcement of the local drugstore’s closure. She said she was heartbroken that the current medical system makes it impossible for independent pharmacies to thrive.

“I am old enough to have learned that time and change are constant,” Spear wrote in her Facebook post. “Old-time businesses like Wilson’s are rare. I have been more than honored to be a small part of it, and I will surely miss it.”

