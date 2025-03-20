Bath Iron Works is hoping to finally move forward with a parking garage project that could ease longstanding tension over in-demand parking spots in the neighborhood and ease traffic on roads that become heavily congested during shift changes.

The shipyard will seek the city’s approval in the coming months for the garage and other infrastructure improvements along the Washington Street corridor, according to a press release from General Dynamics, BIW’s parent company. In addition, the company wants to add new surface lots, road improvements aimed at improving flow and pedestrian safety features.

The proposed garage, on the site of the current main parking lot at the shipyard’s north end, would have space for 940 vehicles. The building’s footprint will be about half the size of the existing parking area, with four levels above ground and two below. Under the proposed timeline, the project would be completed by 2028.

“We are appreciative to see Bath Iron Works moving forward with their plan to develop a parking garage and improve employee parking in the area,” said Misty Parker, Bath’s economic and community development director.

BIW is working with stakeholders to address the chronic shortages of available parking for its employees, which contributes to attrition and is a barrier for new hires, according to the company.

BIW would also expand surface-level parking in two primary locations across the street from the north and south ends of the shipyard. Another goal is to reduce the shipyard’s traffic impacts on the residential sections of the south end while improving pedestrian safety and traffic efficiency.

BIW received federal funds in 2023 under the National Defense Authorization Act, which included funding for several Navy ships as well as infrastructure upgrades. Among those funded upgrades is the garage, which aims to ease tension in the neighborhoods surrounding the shipyard and make parking easier for the shipyard’s 6,700 employees.

BIW expects the project to add hundreds of parking spaces. However, the shipbuilding company will continue to plan for and encourage using remote parking lots, shuttle service, carpools, vanpools and other ridesharing options.

The shipyard employs 6,800 people, more than 3,500 of whom work in the main yard during the first shift, delivering ships for the U.S. Navy.

