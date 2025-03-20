The Lisbon High School varsity football team will return to the gridiron next season — with some stipulations — after the school won its appeal with the Maine Principals’ Association on Thursday.

Under MPA rules, the team had been suspended from competing for two years after it forfeited the season amid hazing allegations.

Lisbon Schools Superintendent Richard Green and Athletic Director Chris Spaulding presented their case during a virtual meeting with the MPA’s Interscholastic Management Committee.

The discussion was held in executive session and closed to the public. After nearly an hour, the IMC returned and announced it had voted to 5-2 to approve Lisbon’s appeal.

IMC member and Yarmouth High Principal Patrick Hartnett said despite winning its appeal, Lisbon will still need to show “clear evidence of a culture shift in the program.”

He added that no coaches implicated in the investigation should be allowed to return, and future coaches should be required to take anti-hazing training measures. The school announced in January that it would not bring back coach Chris Kates, who was hired in 2017.

Hartnett also said that there should be “clearer policies and procedures around co-curricular supervision, to ensure that the lack of oversight does not happen again, at least in terms of policy and procedural expectations.”

Lisbon forfeited its final four games of the 2024 season in the wake of hazing allegations. Portland law firm Drummond Woodsum led an investigation into the incidents and found that there was a “culture of hazing and roughhousing” within the Lisbon football program. Seven players were ultimately removed from the team. The firm’s final report was issued in late October.

This story will be updated.

