Within weeks of the presidential inauguration, the federal scientific enterprise that funds academic research has been reshaped, sparking uncertainty in the scientific community.

With colleges pausing hiring, reassessing graduate student admissions and eliminating jobs as grant applications languish, the question emerges: How will Maine, a state with labs like the Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences and university systems, be impacted?

“Many people still recognize and appreciate the value of science,” said Mike Lomas, director of the Bigelow National Center for Marine Algae and Microbiota. “Moving forward, federal agencies will likely take on a more active role, developing programs that support advancement. And scientists must explore alternative avenues — contracting researchers for private companies or turning to philanthropic organizations.”

Curators often take care of art. At NCMA, they protect the world’s most genetically diverse collection of marine algae. Concealed from view, the lab’s test tubes hold organisms with unexplored potential for applications in medicine, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and consumer products.

The Times Record spoke with Lomas, Kristin Heidenreich (the microalgae curator) and Kerry Dykens (the macroalgae curator) about research’s role in a shifting political climate and the power of the invisible: algae superheroes.

Algae, ‘an underutilized raw material’

Last summer, John Burns, a senior research scientist at Bigelow, published a study in the Journal of Eukaryotic Microbiology that broke the boundaries in understanding unicellular organism signaling. It suggested that blue-green algae (glaucophytes) can “communicate” with others in the ecosystem, encouraging them to adapt before harm arrives.

Contrary to previous belief, glaucophytes display behavior similar to plants, implying the potential for “stress resilience” and paving the way for new research opportunities.

Around the same time, Bigelow received a $7 million grant from the National Science Foundation to expand the Maine Algal Research and Innovation Accelerator (MARIA) with partners across New England, including local research institutes, universities and businesses.

Like speed dating but with a scientific focus, MARIA aims to capitalize on scientific ideas by matching them to the proper manufacturer once they are fully developed. It supports scientists by providing resources for further studies and business connections to translate their work into products.

Eager to see how his research could deepen, Burns submitted proposals to explore the production of plastics using ethylene, the stress hormone emitted by glaucophytes.

Plastic, specifically polyethylene, is created by repeatedly linking molecules together.

Using a gene gun, MARIA could provide Burns with the necessary equipment to begin exploring the mutations of ethylene and, later, connect him with partners from the Maine Center for Entrepreneurs and the Maine Technology Institute interested in bioplastics.

Glaucophytes also produce a trace amount of hydrogen under stress, suggesting a potential role in biofuel production.

This is just one of many examples.

Algae has already been used in various sectors, including climate mitigation, bioremediation, aquaculture and food additives. And as what Lomas refers to as an “underutilized raw material,” it can tap into even more.

Synthetic fertilizers used in agriculture account for 10% of the nation’s total carbon emissions. To reduce this, Manoj Kamalanathan, a senior research scientist at Bigelow, teamed up with MARIA to propose algae-based organic fertilizers.

MARIA is working on another project with the National Cold Water Marine Aquaculture Center in Franklin to develop aquaculture feed with probiotic chemicals from microalgae.

“In nature, salmon consume smaller fish, which feed on copepods that eat plankton,” Lomas said. “Our approach is to cut to the chase and feed algae directly to salmon. What’s tricky is determining which species offers the right nutritional balance without breaking the bank.”

Salmon aquaculture is Maine’s second-largest economic driver, behind lobster. The healthier the population, the better the blue economy, and the higher the nutritional value of salmon, the safer the catch for human consumption.

Other MARIA projects include kelp (macroalgae) aquaculture and a collaboration with the MDI Biological Laboratory in Bar Harbor to investigate which microalgae compounds may enhance pharmaceuticals.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about the potential for microalgae in the remediation field,” Lomas said. “Algae, through biomining, can extract rare earth elements. Exploring how we could harness microalgae to extract lithium from waste streams could be exciting.”

Need for support

NCMA is key in housing algae for future ingenuity, but the lab relies on financial support.

For those who haven’t visited, imagine a seed bank.

Algae is a living organism that requires active care and attention. But seeds and algae share a similarity: Both contain genetic material that, with scientific guidance, can lead to significant advancements.

“With decreased government funding, we will likely see a reshuffling of support,” Lomas said. “I predict the private sector will drive more of our services, and as more people see the benefit of algal solutions — like cleaner water from metal recovery — they’ll change course.”

Resilience that inspires

The NCMA algal collection features 4,000 strains — roughly 2,600 microalgae and 1,400 macroalgae, kelp and gametophytes.

“Micro- and macroalgae play a crucial role in producing oxygen on Earth,” Heidenreich said. “Yet they don’t always receive the recognition they deserve — much of the credit goes to trees.”

To keep microalgae healthy, Heidenreich feeds the organisms nourishing seawater mixtures essential for photosynthesis.

“I still remember this lab project in high school when we tested water quality,” Heidenreich said. “We examined samples under a microscope, revealing a magical, microscopic world. This ignited my passion for marine biology — first bacteria and zooplankton and then microalgae (phytoplankton).”

Dykens, on the other hand, keeps seaweed alive for orders. After a brief stint at Atlantic Sea Farms in Biddeford, excited by the emerging kelp aquaculture industry, she wanted to play a role on the other side, keeping macroalgae alive for future innovation.

“When the world feels dark and scary, it’s comforting to be around the staff who haven’t lost faith in the ocean,” Dykens said. “Algae is incredibly diverse, so if one species gets affected by ocean acidity or temperature changes, another may adapt, survive and thrive in its place. This resilience gives us all hope.”

Heidenreich agreed. She often turns to the tiny organisms for inspiration, remembering all the possibilities scientists have yet to fully explore — like Burns’ interest in what compounds algae produce or how they adapt to overcome adversity.

“Companies will approach us with specific questions,” Heidenreich said. “But once their financial support dries up or they lose interest, the science falls through. Federal grants help inspire new ideas and continue learning the nuances of each species.”

Heindreich offered a hypothetical: If a food company approached NCMA, hoping to find a natural solution to chemical additives, having had support from federal grants beforehand to identify the optimal isolates would help the team determine the most feasible solution.

“We rely on external assistance to further our research,” Dykens said. “The possibilities for algae are limitless. If there are answers to our future, it’s in these mighty guys.”

