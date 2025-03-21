BRUNSWICK – Alden H. Grant Jr., born to Alden H. Grant Sr. and Louise C. Grant on Feb. 11, 1939, passed away, with his loving wife at his side, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.

Alden attended Leavitt Institute and graduated from Freeport High School in 1957. He attended the University of Maine, Orono, earning a Bachelor of Science in Psychology, as a member of Sigma Nu fraternity.

Alden settled in Bath where he raised his family. He was a draftsman at BIW and Codes Enforcement Officer for the City of Bath, before embarking on his calling as a brick mason. He left a legacy of chimneys, front steps, fireplaces, and store fronts. He was an active member of the Brunswick Choral Society, playing lead roles in every Gilbert and Sullivan operetta and bringing several family members into the productions.

After retiring from the masonry business, he and his wife, Jane, renovated and operated Nicholson Inn, Bed & Breakfast in Jane’s family home at 25 Main Street in Freeport. They hosted hundreds of guests from around the world, making lifetime friends. Alden and Jane looked forward to their vacations at Grant’s Camps at Kennebago Lake as their annual break from innkeeping life.

Alden enjoyed cooking, pickling, designing and woodworking throughout his life. As a Shriner, he enjoyed playing in the Shrine Circus band and driving his 1967 Cadillac in parades around the state as part of the MotorCorp for the Kora Shriners. He was a member of the Freeport Lodge of Masons #28 and the Bath Lodge of Elks, #934.

Alden was predeceased by his parents, Alden Sr. and Louise Grant, and his sisters Lillian Ellis and Hilda Jones. He is survived by his wife, Jane Grant; his children, Nancy Grant, Kris Bowsza, Linda Thurston and Jim Grant; stepchildren Lisa, Linda, Jeff, and Missy; grandchildren Jason, Brian, Benjamin, Megan, Zoe, Malin, Camden, Madison and Carter; his brother Bill; and several nieces and a nephew.

Services will be held at the Freeport Masonic Lodge #28, 33 Mallett Drive, Freeport, on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to the Babine Scholarship Fund through the Bath Lodge of Elks. Please make checks payable to:

BPOE #934 at

9 Lambert St.

Bath, ME 04530

