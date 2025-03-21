BATH – Nancy L. Moran, 79, passed away on Feb. 11, 2025, at Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick.

She was born in Rome, Ga., daughter to Robert and Mariana Moran. She attended schools in Atlanta, Ga.; Wiesbaden, Germany; Belleville, Ill. and Alexandria, Va. She graduated from Catholic University in Washington, D.C., with a B.A. in Art. Some years later, she studied law and graduated with a JD from American University in Washington, D.C.

As a lawyer, Nancy worked many years for the Small Business Administration traveling around the country to assist people with their SBA loans. She revered the Civil Service as a merit-based workforce laboring for the public good.

Nancy was a talented artist. Her artistic career took her to Panama where she worked with a team from the Smithsonian Institution to classify bats in the rainforest. She sat in the jungle at night, wearing a headlamp, holding a bat in one hand and drawing it with the other. In addition, her small mammal illustrations are a permanent part of the Smithsonian collection.

Nancy loved animals of all kinds. She always had one or more feline companions, and one rescue squirrel named Francis, for whom she built a huge cage with big tree branches that dwarfed her living room. If you were walking with her and met a dog, you had to allow her at least a 15 minute canine admiration session.

Nan traveled with friends to the UK and Europe, lived in Germany for a while, and got as far East as Afghanistan. When at home, she enjoyed rock climbing in Virginia and West Virginia.

Nan was intelligent, opinionated, and articulate. She had a somewhat desultory, measured pace in voicing her thoughts, unless of course, she was on a rant. She could and would engage anyone in cheerful conversation. She befriended elderly ladies in her DC apartment building and cared for them selflessly. She loved her family deeply and she was the best friend anyone could have. To paraphrase the Warren Zevon song, if you called her and said you were in trouble she would only ask “do I send lawyers, guns, or money”.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her sister, Mary.

She is survived by her sister, Margaretl two nieces, Catharine and Winifred, three nephews, William, David, and Robert; and many grandnephews and nieces.

Celebrations of her life will be held this summer in Harpswell, and this fall in Washington, D.C. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

A Paw in the Door

16 Winter St.

Bath, ME 04530

