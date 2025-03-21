NORRIDGEWOCK – Sidney A. Smith of Norridgewock, Maine passed away peacefully on March 5, 2025, at Winship Green nursing home in Bath, Maine.

He was born in Freeport, August 11, 1944, and graduated from Freeport High School in 1961.

He served in the U.S. Army Signal Corp. from 1961-1964 as a Line Specialist. His career was a Power Lineman for various contractors from Maine, Utah and Florida. He also was a member of the I.B.E.W. Local Union 104 Boston and became the Business Agent (BA) for Local 119 Falmouth, Maine for 10 plus years.

Sid enjoyed being with his family, collecting vintage cars and parts, and especially hunting and fishing.

Sidney was predeceased by his wife Anne Tibbits Smith, who died in 2019.

He is survived by his two sons, Michael Smith and Laurie Haskell of Westport Island, Maine, and Derek Smith of Lewiston, Maine: many grandchildren; great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; his sisters Phyllis (Smith) Reisman of Lake Worth, Fla. and Leona Smith of Lisbon, brother Dayle Smith and wife Victoria from Little Diamond Island, Maine and Venice, Fla.

Also, the family wishes to recognize Cousin Harry Williams for all his support during Sid’s illness.

Sid’s guidance, advice, and support to the people in his work and his life will be remembered and missed.

In lieu of flowers,

consider making a memorial donation to:

St Jude Children’s Hospital

Copy the Story Link