The Brunswick football team will have a familiar face on the sideline next season.

Eric Sulzberger, a 2005 Brunswick graduate and former assistant coach, will take over as head coach in the 2025 season. Athletic director Kaili Phillips and principal Troy Henninger announced the hiring with a letter to families on Monday evening.

“As with so many of our alumni, Coach’s playing experience at Brunswick was such an integral part of his high school experience that he returned as a coach,” the letter stated. “He joined the staff in 2010 and stayed on until the 2020 season, when he took some time away to focus on his family and to build his home. Throughout his tenure he had roles of Offensive/Defensive Line Coach, Head JV Coach, and Offensive Coordinator. In 2021, he was asked to return to help coach the team in the absence of a coaching staff before the season was eventually canceled. Most recently, Coach has built the middle school Dragon program as it transitioned away from BAYFL to town-focused, increasing Brunswick registration at that level by nearly double in just two years.

“Coach is excited to return to Brunswick High School and bring with him his emphasis on leadership, sportsmanship, and excellence in the classroom, on the field, and in the community.”

The Dragons went 2-7 in Class C South last year, its first season back in the 11-man football ranks.

Sulzberger replaces Mark Renna, who spent two years as head coach before stepping down in January for family reasons.

