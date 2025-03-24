The Greater Freeport Chamber of Commerce will host an evening of networking and insight at Meetinghouse Arts with “Why Arts Matter in Maine” from 5-7 p.m. Thursday. This Business After Hours event will bring together professionals, business leaders and arts advocates to discuss the impact of the arts on the community and economy.

The evening will also feature the Chamber Choice Awards 2024, recognizing outstanding businesses and individuals in the following categories: Best New Business, Best Customer Service, Staff Member Who Goes Above and Beyond, and Manager/Supervisor Who Leads by Example.

Meetinghouse Arts is located at 40 Main St. RSVP at freeportmainechamber.com.

