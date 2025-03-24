Lincoln County-area businesses are invited to register for a free, five-week class to learn how to build or update their websites. “Build Your Business Website” is presented by New Ventures Maine in partnership with Empower by GoDaddy and Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission.

The online/in-person classes are from 3-4:30 p.m. on Thursdays from April 3 to May 1. The in-person location is Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission, 297 Bath Road, Wiscasset. Register at newventuresmaine.org/class/build-your-business-website-online/.

Class topics will include: how to build or update a website, search engine optimization, reaching customers through social media and email marketing, how to build an online store, branding, and content creation. Participants will have a website ready to publish by the end of the class.

“This class is part of our Business Booster Series, which provides business support and resources from service providers available to boost all types of businesses in Lincoln County,” LCRPC’s Economic and Community Development Planner Alex Zipparo said in a prepared release. “All are welcome to attend, and we hope our businesses in Lincoln County will take advantage of this excellent opportunity.”

Empower by GoDaddy covers the cost of programming (valued at over $3,000) as well as free products. For more information about the class, contact Alicia LaFosse at alicia.lafosse@maine.edu or 621-7457.

