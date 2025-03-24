I write today for a few reasons. First, I want to acknowledge and thank all of the talented and passionate teachers, ed techs, administrators, support staff, nurses, social workers, counselors, custodians, groundskeepers, food service staff, drivers, substitutes, coaches, tutors, advisors and volunteers who work tirelessly every day with almost 2,500 students and over 450 staff members. Our students are fortunate to have every one of you.

Second, I want to thank the parents for entrusting the community’s most important resource — its students — to the schools. The faith and support you exhibit daily by putting your students on a bus or dropping them off at school is humbling.

Third, I want to discuss who we are as a school district. When I agreed to become Brunswick’s superintendent five years ago, I conducted a thorough listening tour. My goal was to learn what the staff, parents and community members valued and wanted from their school district. This information has guided my daily decision-making. It has also supported major initiatives, including superintendent’s committees, consistent communications across all schools and the district, and the development of Brunswick Believes, our strategic plan and vision. Our strategic plan serves as our roadmap, and our vision (below) serves as our North Star in all our decisions:

Brunswick schools are welcoming, inclusive, and safe learning communities where all students are held to high expectations as they develop skills necessary to thrive in a diverse and ever-changing world.

The strategic plan’s core values are:

• Safety – Brunswick schools are physically and emotionally safe learning and working environments where all students and staff seek to understand, support and include one another.

• Belonging – Students and staff of all identities, from all backgrounds and experiences are welcomed, accepted and valued.

• Equity – All students are able to access comprehensive, rigorous and relevant academic and nonacademic programs that support their individual learning, growth and achievement.

One consistent and overarching goal in all our work is to ensure that every member of our school community feels a genuine sense of belonging. This vision has been championed by a dedicated network of committees, work groups and task forces that have kept this goal at the forefront of their efforts. Their work has reinforced our commitment to diversity, inclusion, equity and belonging — principles often referenced by the acronym DEIB (we educators do love our acronyms!). Through these efforts, we have cultivated a culture of solidarity where everyone is valued, supported and empowered to thrive, no matter their background or identity.

Recently, shifts at the federal level have raised concerns about potential funding changes that could impact our ability to fully implement our Brunswick Believes vision. These federal funds are essential for literacy and math interventions, special education services, professional development, and student meals. However, while these funds are valuable, they do not dictate our core mission or our unwavering commitment to our students and staff.

Let’s be honest: We are living in complicated times. The term DEI has become a flashpoint in national and local conversations, even though, in my experience, Brunswick has always embraced the fundamental principles of inclusion and equity — treating all people with respect and ensuring everyone has access to opportunities. Still, language evolves, and terms can take on meanings beyond their original intent.

That’s why, after five years of intentional work, the Brunswick School Department is actively refining our approach to ensure that every member of our school community knows they belong. While the terminology may shift, our commitment is stronger than ever.

Let me be absolutely clear: The Brunswick School Department is not retreating. We are not abandoning our mission. Instead, we are deepening our commitment to our students, ensuring they are prepared for a future that aligns with the Brunswick Believes strategic plan. Our vision remains: to hold all students to high expectations while equipping them with the skills to thrive in an increasingly diverse and ever-changing world. No matter who they are, where they come from or how they identify, in the Brunswick School Department, everyone belongs.

Next steps:

• We will review and refine our policies, procedures and practices to ensure that they reflect our purpose — not just the methods we use to achieve it.

• We will continue fostering an environment where every student, staff member and parent knows they belong and that their voice matters.

• Later this year, in alignment with our strategic plan, we will launch surveys for students, staff and parents to gather valuable input. Your feedback will be instrumental in helping us strengthen our practices.

Please know that my commitment to every student and employee in our community remains steadfast. I want to assure you that the Brunswick School Department will continue to uphold our legal and ethical responsibilities while nurturing a spirit of unity and shared purpose. I will keep you informed with regular updates as we move forward together. Your input is always valued — I welcome your thoughts, and my door is always open. You can reach me anytime at ppotenziano@brunswicksd.org.

Thank you for your dedication and support. Brunswick is a special place, and our strength lies in the values we share and the community we build together.

Remember: YOU BELONG.

Phillip Potenziano is superintendent of Brunswick schools.

