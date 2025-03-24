Lincoln County Historical Association Education Department is looking for volunteers in its partnership activities at Colonial Pemaquid and numerous in-school and special events programs. Volunteers will discover, learn and share the essence of the 17th century in Lincoln County.
Louise Miller, director of the LCHA Education Department, invites interested individuals to contact her to learn more about volunteer opportunities. LCHA currently has openings for volunteers to help with an immersive field-trip program held at Colonial Pemaquid State Historic Site in Bristol where students from public, private and home-based schools will learn about the 17th-century fishing settlements that dotted the Maine coast, including Pemaquid.
Other opportunities include assistance with programs such as FARMS at the Y, LCHA’s historical-themed cooking sessions in the Y’s kitchen in Damariscotta, in-school programs about life in the 17th to 19th centuries, as well as summer workshops. Volunteers may help with programs that cover a wide range of topics including colonial trades, navigation, rivers, textiles, hearth cooking and foodways, daily life, and the workings of local government as seen through the history of the Pownalborough Court House and the 1811 Old Jail.
Contact Miller at lchamaine1954@gmail.com or 832-5759 for more information.
