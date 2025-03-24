Keeping the rising price of groceries in mind as we move forward into warmer weather, I vow to do my best to focus on recipes that are budget-friendly, yet still have some pizzazz. We do not have to unduly suffer because of the economy. There is still abundance to be had, especially here in Midcoast Maine. We are fortunate to have lots of local produce as spring turns to summer, as well as a good selection of large grocery stores, neighborhood shops, farmers’ markets and stands, and other places to select good healthy choices for our tables.

Consider sharing resources, shopping in bulk, sharing with family members or neighbors and planting produce, even if it’s just a few tomato plants or a couple window boxes of lettuce and herbs.

For this week, let’s make a pot of white chili. To begin, let’s presoak some navy beans by placing them in a large pot with enough cold water to cover by 2 inches and let them stand overnight.

If you want the job done faster, bring the beans and water to a boil and let it go for 2 minutes. Skim off any foam that rises to the surface then remove from the heat, cover, and leave it for 1 hour. Then drain the beans and proceed with the recipe.

The chili can be served in bowls lined with flour tortillas or, if you prefer, cut the tortillas into strips and add them to the chili. You can use crispy tortilla chips if you’d rather. Be sure to supply all the toppings: sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, cilantro, salsa, green onion and lime slices.

This recipe for beer cheese is for all my cheese-loving friends, and something I’ve meant to share for weeks.

Advertisement

Dip in soft or crunchy pretzels, dribble over toast, spread on a sandwich, or serve with crudité. This cheesiness is fabulous drizzled over potato chips, baked potatoes and cooked veggies. It’s best to use a good quality cheese that you shred yourself. (Or use a food processor.)

You can change the consistency to fit your needs and can gently reheat leftovers by stirring in a bit of water and warming it over low heat.

As you go about gathering items and shopping for your meals, remember it’s always best to have a plan that includes dinner menus and options for breakfast and lunch too. As a Boomer who grew up with Depression-era parents, I know how to make groceries stretch, and I’m sure many of my Cooking at the Cove readers do, too. I’d love it if you shared your ideas and recipes in an effort to better serve our Cooking at the Cove community. I look forward to hearing from you.

White chili with chicken

1 pound dry navy or other white beans, sorted, presoaked, and drained

6-7 cups chicken stock, divided

1/2 large onion, diced

Advertisement

5 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon fresh ground pepper

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon cumin

1 (4-ounce) can green chiles

4 cups cooked chicken, shredded

Advertisement

1/2 teaspoon salt

In a large pot over high heat, combine drained beans, 5 cups stock, onion, garlic, pepper, oregano, and cumin. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, covered, for two hours or until beans are tender, stirring occasionally. Add chiles, chicken, and salt. Simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes more. Add 1-2 cups more stock if the chili is too thick. Serve with condiments. Yield: 6 servings

Beer cheese

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1 cup evaporated milk, divided

1 1/2 cups lager or amber ale

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Advertisement

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon paprika

12 ounces (3 cups) sharp cheddar, shredded

Salt, to taste

1 tablespoon chives, finely sliced

In a medium pot, whisk cornstarch and 1/2 cup milk until smooth. Add beer and remaining 1/2 cup milk, stir to combine, and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened, for about 1 minute. Whisk in mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and paprika until combined.

Reduce heat to low. Add cheese and stir until melted and incorporated; season with salt, if needed.

Transfer dip to a serving bowl. Top with chives. Yield: 3 cups

Karen Schneider cooks and writes in the village of Cundy’s Harbor. You can reach her at iwrite33@comcast.net or (207) 504-0545.

Copy the Story Link