Rep. Sally Cluchey, D-Bowdoinham, presented legislation at a public hearing on Monday before the Legislature’s Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee that would direct the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (IFW) to develop a transportation plan for restoring reliable ferry service to Swan Island.

In 2022, the ferry service for the island was discontinued due to aging infrastructure and U.S. Coast Guard requirements that included updated vessel inspection and staffing requirements.

“Swan Island is a publicly owned resource that should be accessible to all Mainers,” Cluchey said. “The loss of ferry service has negatively affected Richmond’s economy, particularly tourism-related businesses. The island was once a popular destination for families and outdoor enthusiasts that generated revenue for local businesses. Restoring the ferry service is not just about recreation, it’s about revitalizing the local economy.”

Swan Island is a 2,000-acre wildlife management area located in the Kennebec River between Richmond and Dresden, which is owned and managed by IFW. Additionally, this island was purchased with Pittman-Robertson Act funds. Lands purchased or managed with Pittman-Robertson funds are required to be open to the public for wildlife-related recreation, including activities like hiking and educational programs.

The Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee will hold a work session on the bill in the coming weeks.

Cluchey is serving her second term in the Maine House and represents House District 52, which includes the communities of Bowdoin, Bowdoinham and Richmond. She serves on the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee and the Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services Committee.

