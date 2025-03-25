In March 2020, just days before opening night, the Brunswick High School Players were forced to shut down their production of “The Addams Family” as schools across the country closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, five years later, the Players are bringing the musical comedy back to the stage, giving a new cast and crew the opportunity to finally share this story with audiences.

Directed and choreographed by Linda Gardiner, with musical direction by Ashley Albert and produced by Michael Millett, this production of “The Addams Family” is a testament to the resilience and passion of the Brunswick High School theater community. The show, filled with laughter, love and all things delightfully spooky, follows Wednesday Addams as she falls in love with a “normal” boy and introduces him to her wonderfully weird family.

“This production is more than just a performance — it’s a full-circle moment,” Gardiner said in a prepared release. “We’re honoring the students who never got to take the stage in 2020 while giving our current cast the chance to make this show their own.”

Performances will take place at Brunswick High School’s Crooker Theater on at 7 p.m. March 27-29 and April 4-5, and at 2 p.m. March 30. Tickets will be available at the door or online at sites.google.com/brunswicksd.org/brunswickhighschoolplayers/home.

“The Addams Family” includes book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, orchestrations by Larry Hochman, and is based on the characters created by Charles Addams.

