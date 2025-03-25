BATH — Caleb Harvey had never played golf before his freshman year at Morse. On Tuesday afternoon, Harvey and eight other seniors were celebrated because they will be continuing their athletic careers at the collegiate or postgraduate levels.

“Well, at the start, the only reason I signed up for golf was because I didn’t want to do soccer, I didn’t really want to run,” Harvey said. “And so our coach there had those little coffee cakes on the table, so we went over to the table and signed up.”

Harvey’s freshman year of golf wasn’t easy as the Shipbuilders were winless in the regular season, but he stuck with it. This year, he helped captain the boys team to a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B championship and a second-place finish in the Class B state meet. Next fall, Harvey will play at the University of Maine-Farmington.

Three other members of the golf team were present during Tuesday’s celebration: Tuck Walker, who is committed to play golf at Southern Maine Community College; Oscar Nelson, who is committed to play baseball at Colby Sawyer College in New Hampshire; and Anders Savage, who is committed to swim at Bentley University in Massachusetts.

Other athletes present were Gaffney McDonough (Bowdoin College, swimming), Shealyn Brochu (American University, cross country/track and field), Connor Campbell (Thomas College, soccer) and Waylon Rhorer (Bridgton Academy, soccer). Ellis Vallade (Thomas College, soccer) was not present on Tuesday but still recognized by athletic director Andrew Pelletier.

“I think it’s pretty cool that there’s nine of us going to play at the next level,” Harvey said. “Hopefully, there’s more (in the future).”

Advertisement

Campbell, a two-time all-KVAC defender, pointed out that he was the one who made his commitment first, as one of his club team coaches was on the Thomas coaching staff, but he’s glad Vallade, the 2024 KVAC B Player of the Year, will be joining him in Waterville.

“I originally made my decision,” Campbell said, “and I got him into it as well and got him connected with the coach. Ellis is also a really skilled player, so they loved him too. Yeah, then they kind of just talked from there, and he liked it just as much as I did.”

Rhorer, a two-time Class B South all-star goalie, is excited to play against higher-level competition during his postgraduate year.

“Geez, from everything I’ve heard about Bridgton is I get to work out, play soccer all day, and do school work, of course, but it’s traveling, soccer and working out,” Rhorer said. “So I’m really looking forward to that.”

Copy the Story Link