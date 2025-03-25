Artist David Peloquin will host a talk and open discussion at River Arts in Damariscotta at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 30. “Musings on the Creative Spectacle” is free to attend.
Peloquin, of Windsor, will explore three major themes: the nature of art, the process of making art and the role of the viewer. Artists, writers, musicians, actors and anyone involved in art making or who have an interest in the arts are invited to attend and join in the discussion. The setting will be informal and interactive. Following opening remarks by Peloquin on the three major themes, attendees will be invited to participate in an exchange of personal experiences of artistic inspiration, reveries in art making and reflections on art viewing.
Peloquin is a lifetime artist, a drawing instructor and professional musician. He studied art at Swain School of Design and advanced drawing with Gene Tonoff. Peloquin has worked professionally in fine art, illustration, television and commercial design. He is a recording artist, folk musician and a published poet. In 2000, his sea music group, Compass Rose, performed at the Kennedy Center for the Arts.
River Arts is located at 36 Elm St. For more information, call the gallery at 563-6868 or email info@riverartsme.org.
