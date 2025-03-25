A company that has been building boats for nearly a century in Maine is looking for Midcoast carpenters to build boat interiors at a new shop in Topsham.
Hinckley Yachts was having trouble finding carpenters near its main boatyard in Trenton, so it’s spreading its reach in the Midcoast.
“It was specifically to address our carpentry manpower constraint, and we needed to be outside of our local job market, but it was important to us to stay inside the state of Maine and within striking distance of the main plant in Trenton,” said Matt Barton, Hinckley’s production general manager.
On March 15, Hinckley leased a property at 62 Park Drive. Workers at the Topsham site will build interior components for the yachts, with about 15 positions, including 10-12 carpenters, a manager, a varnisher and a mechanical/electrical installer.
The team will build the interior units or “shells” of the yachts to be moved and installed at Hinckley’s location in Trenton. Barton said much of the lumber is sourced in Maine, as well as cherry and teak wood sold by New England suppliers.
“We are moving into the shop now and looking to actively build out that team and bring people on board to start building product here in the coming months,” Barton said.
Hinckley held a hiring event at the Career Center in Brunswick during the second week of March, before the yacht-building company began moving into its new Topsham location on March 19, then held another on March 20.
Hinckley is hosting an open house from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 27, at the Topsham location. The event will also be used to communicate with local businesses and residents who are curious about learning more about Hinckley.
“[Applicants] can expect to work for a great Maine business that’s rooted in Maine and manufacturing a really neat product,” Barton said.
