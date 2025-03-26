A new Jamaican-style restaurant opened its doors in Bath after months of delays and challenges last year.
According to restaurant owners Paul and Natasha Byfield, the debut of Blazzin Lion Jamaican Cuisine at 99 Commercial St. has been a long time coming, finally opening its doors in the end of February.
The Blazzin Lion announced its opening-day plans on Facebook in September of last year. However, the restaurant experienced several delays as the Byfields struggled to secure bank loans. So, the family decided to open the restaurant entirely out of its own pockets.
Natasha said the restaurant’s opening day was chaotic and it ran out of food within two hours.
For now, the Blazzin Lion is only open from noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, but as summertime draws nearer, the restaurant will open full time.
One of the restaurant’s biggest promoters is its lion mascot, Chef Blazze, who was spotted at some community events last summer. The Byfield family plans to relaunch when the restaurant fully opens by renting out the park for a family day with a bounce house, face painting, a DJ and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.