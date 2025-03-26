A new Jamaican-style restaurant opened its doors in Bath after months of delays and challenges last year.

According to restaurant owners Paul and Natasha Byfield, the debut of Blazzin Lion Jamaican Cuisine at 99 Commercial St. has been a long time coming, finally opening its doors in the end of February.

The Blazzin Lion announced its opening-day plans on Facebook in September of last year. However, the restaurant experienced several delays as the Byfields struggled to secure bank loans. So, the family decided to open the restaurant entirely out of its own pockets.

Natasha said the restaurant’s opening day was chaotic and it ran out of food within two hours.

For now, the Blazzin Lion is only open from noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, but as summertime draws nearer, the restaurant will open full time.

One of the restaurant’s biggest promoters is its lion mascot, Chef Blazze, who was spotted at some community events last summer. The Byfield family plans to relaunch when the restaurant fully opens by renting out the park for a family day with a bounce house, face painting, a DJ and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

